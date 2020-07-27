Dragon Ball Super: a fan-art reinterprets the final battle from Jiren's perspective

Share it:

The anime of Dragon Ball Super Akira Toriyamam and TOEI Animation's latest gimmick ended at the end of a saga full of fighting and unexpected events, above all the appearance of Ultra Instinct, to allow Goku to face the most powerful enemies of all the Universes .

In any case, the pleasure that the protagonist feels for the challenges they have repeatedly placed question the fate of the whole world, to the point that some fans have started to point him out as the real Dragon Ball Super villain. Yet despite all the troubles caused by his naivety, the Saiyan has always staked himself to defeat his opponents and restore peace again.

During the Tournament of Power saga, the biggest threat was in the fearsome Jiren, the one who was conceived as the strongest character in the franchise. Many tried to challenge him, but only a few managed to stand up to him. In this regard, the usual artist ruto830 he tried to reinterpret all the battles between the No. 1 of the Pride Troopers and the warriors of the seventh universe in a kinematics of illustrations, all from Jiren's point of view.

The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, highlights the great amount of fighting that Gray has had to face during the saga.