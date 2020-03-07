Dragon Ball Super: a fan art reimagines the design of Goku SSJ Blue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The character design of Dragon Ball Super It has long been discussed and criticized, mainly because of animations not exactly at the top that have not contributed to making Yamamuro's style iconic in a phase of the franchise that needed a concrete modernization, as Naohiro Shintani himself has shown.

The style of the character designer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been so appreciated by fans that TOEI Animation he would have even thought of hiring his talent in the much speculated second season of the anime. However, the future of this alleged second series is still uncertain, reflecting the words of the animator Masaki Sato who, during an interview, would have revealed that there is actually following a DB Super project, although the format of the production has not yet been defined.

However, it is likely that in the coming months we will discover more information about this chaos of rumors. Meanwhile, on the net, a fan, a certain MERIMO, attempted to reimagine the Goku design in SSJ Blue, making it more epic and characterized. The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been greatly appreciated by fans, thanks to particular attention to the dark light and the contours, which result in an extremely enviable attention to detail.

And you, instead, what do you think of Goku with this style, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.