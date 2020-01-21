Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: a fan-animation imagines the deadly clash between Broly and Beerus

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Fan-made animations are a particularly intriguing culture, as it allows fans to get involved and imagine scenes that are not part of the canonical imagination. Precisely for this reason, an original themed clip Dragon Ball Super aroused much enthusiasm in the community dedicated to the Toriyama sensei franchise.

Just a few weeks ago, a fan of Demon Slayer he had upset the Reddit portal with an epic fan-animation in which he imagined the fight between the Pillars and the First Crescent Moon. The scene in question, this time, is curated by a certain Unkaged who tried to imagine the collision between Beerus and Broly, in a fight with no holds barred.

For obvious reasons, the clip does not exceed one minute and twenty seconds, but allows you to take a look at the various possibilities that a clash of this caliber can offer. Despite the first few seconds, with one quality that goes up frame after frame, the excellent designs made up for the lack of an in-betweener, or someone who took care of the interlayers between the sequences, with that woody effect between one image and another.

READ:  The New Mutants premieres trailer on April 3

In any case, fans appreciated the fan-made animation of Unkaged, especially for the excellent interpretation of a fight that certainly appeals to many fans. And you, however, what do you think of the clip, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below, but not before having admired this limited edition action figure of Hit.

