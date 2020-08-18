Dragon Ball Super: a fan animates the intense battle on Neo Namek

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super is bringing important changes in the universe created by Akira Toriyama capable of making the series much more dramatic. The introduction of the new villain Molo, the Devourer of Planets, has caused even the Angels to intervene in some way, as we have seen with the arrival of Merus in the last chapter.

It would be very interesting to see an animated transposition of the saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, but given the total absence of official announcements relating to the second season of the Dragon Ball Super anime, many fans have decided to animate some boards designed by Toyotarō.

The user @ Fryerstudios100 shared the clip on Twitter that you can find at the bottom of the news. Going back a few chapters, the enthusiast has animated one of the most important moments seen during the battle on Neo Namek between Goku, Vegeta and Molo, where we met the true, and terrible, potential of the sorcerer.

The result is impressive, considering that it is a fanmade video, and the artist has also promised to want to animate the entire chapter in question, before Toei Animation can recover it. We don't know if this is a provocative joke or not, but It's been about a year and a half since the first season ended of Dragon Ball Super, and excluding the announcement of a new film for the franchise, the production studio struggles to communicate the return of the anime.

Recall that the spoilers of chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super are already available, and that volume 13 has broken every record in the series.