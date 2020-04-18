Dragon Ball Super: A Clash at Full Power in Chapter 59

Share it:

The monthly appointment with is approaching Dragon Ball Super, the manga edited by Toyotaro and just supervised by Akira Toriyama in what appears to be a real handover of the franchise. The last chapter had left us on the most beautiful, at the beginning of the final battle.

As the first drafts of chapter 59 had revealed, the entire episode is largely devoted to the clash between Goku Ultra Instinct is Pier. Sensei underlined the characteristics of the fight a lot, masterfully focusing on the scenery of an exciting battle. At the time of writing, the full leaks are not yet available, but we can extrapolate the contents from the words of the insider Ryokotuya.

The latter, in fact, revealed that although the battle is actually splendid, it is "a waste of time", as the outcome of the clash depends by Molo's ability to absorb energy. From this, therefore, it seems that Goku is not yet able to face the opponent's most fearful ability.

In any case, we refer you to the first tables attached at the bottom of the news, with a first taste of an epic clash in which the sorcerer responds to Ultra Instinct with yet another enhancement. And you, instead, what do you think of the scenography of the fight? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below. What do you think is the secret behind the extraordinary power of Ultra Instinct?