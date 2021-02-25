Dragon Ball Super 69, who are the other Oozaru? A fan seems to have found out

The current story arc of Dragon Ball Super it opened in the best possible way, with a flashback that revitalized some of the individuals so dear to the work’s imagination: the Oozaru and Bardak. However, Goku’s dad was accompanied by other characters, but who exactly is behind these Monkeys?

The fate of the Saiyans will once again be part of the gears of history, both in regards to Vegeta, as Prince of his race, who di Goku, as the son of the one who appears to have spared Granolah 40 years ago. However, despite the order was given by Freeza, the Saiyans are as guilty as the Emperor of Evil since several Oozaru thought about having besieged the Planet Cereal.

A fan seems to have managed to spot two of the Monkeys hiding between the tables of the chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super. According to the user in question, a certain Anselmo 44, one of the Oozaru is easily traceable to Leek, one of Bardak’s fellow adventurers, because of the scar that runs down his forehead. Behind one of the other two Oozaru appeared in the attached table at the bottom of the page, however, Taro, another of Bardak’s companions, seems to appear in the distance.

