Dragon Ball Super 69, the different maturities of Goku and Vegeta: the fate of the Saiyans

In Dragon Ball Super a theme very dear to the times of the Freeza saga has returned to the fore, namely the fate of the Saiyan race. The lineage of the protagonists has in fact been annihilated by Freeza, willing to remove from the face of the Universe any obstacle to his Empire of evil.

With the passage of time Goku has learned to accept his past and his origins and today he is a completely different man from then. Yet, already at the time of the Freeza saga, Kakaroth he had a more mature conception of the fate of his race. Conception that he already demonstrated on one occasion when, in response to the enemy who wanted to let his guard down by pointing out the sins of the Saiyans, the protagonist replies that what happened to them was nothing but a direct consequence of killing innocents.

A decidedly different answer than that Vegeta gave it to Beerus instead in chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super. According to the Prince, in fact, the extermination of the Saiyans was nothing more than destiny, a fault of the father who for his ambitions did not hesitate to dirty his hands with blood. Freeza’s tyranny was nothing but an attempt to rein in the wave of destruction emanating from King Vegeta. Two different opinions that seem to distance the Prince from taking responsibility despite the role that characterizes him within the species.

