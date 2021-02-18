Dragon Ball Super 69, spoilers and images: Vegeta VS Beerus is a surprise in sight

Dragon Ball Super has recently entered a completely new narrative arc created by Akira Toriyama. The mangaka of the original work has worked hard to propose this story that is getting more and more alive. After introducing Granolah, we met the Heeter family, but other news seems to be on the horizon.

Each month, the V-Jump editorial team shares drafts of Dragon Ball Super. We then saw the first pages of chapter 69, with Granolah, Beerus and Vegeta protagonists. Now the first ones arrive too Dragon Ball Super 69 spoiler with lots of images that seem to confirm this trio also in the rest of the chapter.

Visible below, there are several scenes from the next chapter where there will be one clash between Beerus and Vegeta, obviously a training battle, while Whis and Goku watch. However, the Saiyan prince does not seem to get along very well and despite the Super Saiyan Blue he cannot keep up with the God of Destruction. But the real surprise lies at the end of the chapter, with Granolah getting her hands on some Dragon Balls. These, considered the dragon that is summoned, are unprecedented in the world of Dragon Ball Super. What will be the wish that Granolah will express to this dragon of the spheres?