Dragon Ball Super 69: have the latest revelations paved the way for spin-off series?

The new story arc of Dragon Ball Super, Survivor Granolah has introduced a number of elements that have enriched the already vast universe originally created by Akira Toriyama, and in particular a detail present in the last pages of chapter 69 may have set the stage for alternate stories and spin-offs.

Shifting momentarily from the training of Goku and Vegeta, Toyotaro wanted to show us more closely the life of Granolah, of his connection with the Heeters, and above all to give us information on the planet Cereal, inhabited by the Sugarians. The most relevant detail, however, is the appearance of Monaito, a Namekkian who lives with Granolah, and who created Dragon Balls.

It is in the next scene that we discover important information regarding the origin of the Namekkians. Indeed it seems that the entire alien race comes directly from another dimension, and that most of the population initially decided to settle on planet Namek, while others preferred to go to other systems in Universe 7. Of course, those who have decided to settle in other places they created their own Dragon Balls, in different numbers, power and dimensions.

This twist will undoubtedly lead to developments, as shown in the last pages of chapter 69, but it could also be the basis for building alternative stories, delve into the origins of the Namekkians, and show places unexplored and never before appeared in the series. What do you think about it? Would you like stories like that, or even spin-off series? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that the truth about the destruction of planet Vegeta has been revealed, and we leave you to the previews on chapter 70 of Dragon Ball Super.