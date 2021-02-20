Dragon Ball Super 69 debuts the new Dragon Balls of the planet Cereal

Goku began his journey thanks to the dragon spheres, those small orange objects with one or more red stars in the center that are found on Earth. It was one of those who introduced him to Bulma and began the Dragon Ball journey that continues today. IS also in Dragon Ball Super these objects are at the center of the plot.

While Goku and his companions are enjoying the peaceful time by training, things are much more exciting elsewhere. While the Heeters are looking for information on Zuno, they come across information about the Dragon Balls extracted from OG-73. But in Dragon Ball Super 69 we also get to know new dragon balls, those of the planet Cereal and which were unknown until now.

Granolah owns one and it is already evident that it is much smaller than the ones seen so far in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super. Smaller than the terrestrial spheres, these objects created by a Namekkian are only two and this time they can both fit comfortably in the palm of one hand. The summoned dragon is huge as usual and requires a spell for appearance. Considered the cliffhanger of Dragon Ball Super 69, it is not yet known whether this dragon is able to fulfill every wish or has more limited powers than its other counterparts.

According to one fan theory, the dragon of the planet Cereal is called Toronbo. Could he make Granolah the most powerful warrior in the Dragon Ball Super universe?