Dragon Ball Super 66, the preview of V-Jump is clear: Goku against Molo will end soon

After nearly two years of publication, the Molo saga is about to end. The first revelation had come from editor Uchida, head of V-Jump magazine e collaborator of the duo Toriyama – Toyotaro who deals with Dragon Ball Super.

The revelation came in an interview on Dragon Ball Super, long before the release of the new chapter. But the chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super that could have led to this climax, didn’t. Instead it seems that everything is postponed to next month, with Dragon Ball Super 66.

To reveal it is the preview of the manga on V-Jump. The magazine confirms that the battle between Son Goku and Molo the devourer of planets will close its doors with the number 66. We will know in about a month so who will win the fight and how, what the consequences of all this will be.

Dragon Ball Super 66 will be published on November 21 in the Japanese magazine, so European and Italian readers can enjoy it Goku’s last fight against this enemy on MangaPlus on November 20th at 16:00, earlier than the usual 17 due to the return of solar time at the end of October.

How will the battle between the two rivals end, especially after the latest events? Let us know yours in the comments.