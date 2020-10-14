Dragon Ball Super 65: the parallels with Cell, did Goku not learn his lesson?

The release of the first spoilers of chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super unleashed the fury of the fans against Toyotaro and the latest developments in the narrative arc. As if that weren’t enough, some parallels with the Cell saga seem to make the latest manga release a carbon copy of DBZ episode 181.

The disappointment of the fans flooded the world trends yesterday, deeply embittered by the controversial development of the last part of the saga of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol. The decisions that led the protagonist to donate a bean to Molo are unlikely, to the point of leaving Jaco enormously perplexed in front of such a wicked action.

Yet, the sequences with which the events unfolded concealed something familiar to some fans who wasted no time in recovering the Cell saga. Renaldo, in fact, as you can see yourself at the bottom of the news, he found numerous parallels within episode 181 of Dragon Ball Z with the spoilers of chapter 65. From the looks, the shots and the succession of events everything seems extremely similar. Goku seems to have learned nothing from the mistakes made with Cell which then led him to take the drastic decision to scarify himself to save the Earth. Could his nefarious decision now jeopardize the life of anyone present, or does the sensei have some tricks up his sleeve in mind?

Tell us what you think of these latest events in the space reserved for comments.