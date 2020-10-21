Dragon Ball Super 65: the inconceivable new body of Molo

Molo really did battle in Dragon Ball Super, putting Goku and the other protagonists of the manga in difficulty as it hasn’t happened for a very long time. Training, new techniques, group battles were not enough: the sorcerer always managed to pull an ace out of his sleeve thanks above all to his magical abilities.

The one presented in Dragon Ball Super 65 da Toyotaro e Toriyama however, it goes even further. After receiving Goku’s pity, Molo decided to reject the Saiyan’s generosity and ruin everything again. He first used Merus’ Ultra Instinct, as he successfully stole the angel’s powers, and then combined it with his magical powers.

However, this seems not to have been enough to defeat Goku since Molo has never trained in general, let alone to control the immense power of the Ultra Instinct. For this the sorcerer needed a new body, one that could hold that immense power. And he found it practically instantly, where no one expected it.

Just before Goku gave him the coup de grace, Molo manages to merge with the Earth whole and thus he became able to contain the power of Merus and the Ultra Instinct. But now the situation becomes even more serious given that the fate of Molo and the planet travels on parallel tracks and that the sorcerer’s death could even threaten the existence of the entire galaxy. In short, this time Goku really put billions of lives at risk.