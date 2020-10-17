Dragon Ball Super 65: the community breaks, the fans against Toyotaro

The scent was in the air already on the occasion of the first spoilers of chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, however, the hatred towards Toyotaro is taking on increasingly violent and negative tones. On the occasion of a recent post on Twitter, which is also very interesting, the twitter was overwhelmed by criticism and insults.

Chapter 65 of DB Super has not met the expectations of fans, at least in its initial tables, yet the reactions of the fans are taking a turn perhaps too questionable. In a recent post by sensei, in which he anticipated a small contribution to Jump Festa 2021, the two sides of the community linked to the franchise were glimpsed.

On the one hand, fans disappointed by the latest events manifested one long series of criticisms and insults to the author, as you can see from one of the screens attached at the bottom of the news, on the other hand, several fans rushed to the defense of Toyotaro against the violence of some comments. A very unpleasant and extremely disrespectful situation towards the sensei who among other things had dedicated an interesting release to the twittering also for the purposes of the future of Dragon Ball.

Currently the post is still open and it is possible to see the comments that alternate between criticisms and messages of support. And you, instead, what do you think of Toyotaro and Toriyama’s choices to re-propose yet another mistake by Goku? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.