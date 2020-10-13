Dragon Ball Super 65 spoiler: Goku is a reckless in the new chapter

Here we are, Dragon Ball Super is about to return with a new chapter. The release of V-Jump in Japan is close and, consequently, it is also close to the release in English and Spanish on the MangaPlus portal.

At the end of Dragon Ball Super 64 we found ourselves facing a cliffhanger where Goku seemed to have something in mind to take care of Molo. The Ultra Instinct seems to be too powerful to allow the protagonist to be worried by the enemy. However, Goku’s final gesture left everyone from fans to manga characters quite speechless.

Like every month, the very first tables of the new chapter have been published. Dragon Ball Super 65 will be titled “Goku the terrestrial” and we will see Krillin near the battlefield, still with Senzu’s bag in his left hand. Watch Goku happy to see him still safe and sound, while the Saiyan decides to free Molo from the boulder that kept him trapped.

As the enemy gets up, Goku finds himself in a flash from Krillin to take the Senzu from him and again in a flash returns to the battlefield in front of Molo, stunned by what is happening. Goku gives a Senzu to the sorcerer to get him back, with the promise that, however, he will be taken safely to prison where he will do nothing more.

Molo recovers but immediately proves that Goku’s gesture was a mistake: in the last of the first tables of Dragon Ball Super 65, Molo tries to attack the Saiyan who, however, remains stationary in his place. How will the chapter continue? Below you can see these first scenes drawn by Toyotaro.