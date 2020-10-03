Dragon Ball Super 65 predictions: what will happen to Goku and Molo?

For more than a year we have been grappling with the Molo saga, but now at the final stages. Dragon Ball Super’s new foe didn’t spare himself and exterminated a lot of people before finding an unexpected opponent in Goku. After being defeated, the Saiyan treasured Merus’ words and gestures.

Once he entered the state of Ultra Instinct, there was nothing more for Molo to do: Goku became relentless and in the course of Dragon Ball Super 64 he demonstrated all the strength of this divine form. The fight, however, could take a worrying turn considering the last words of Goku that have raised some doubts even in Beerus.

Dragon Ball Super 65 will arrive on October 20, 2020 on MangaPlus in English and Spanish, but what should we expect? It is possible that Goku becomes more meek at least temporarily, allowing Molo to recover. The sorcerer may try to deceive the enemy but this strategy shouldn’t be long-lived. We therefore expect that in Dragon Ball Super 65 ends the battle between Goku and Molo which has been going on for several chapters now. It is unlikely that the intervention of other characters will arrive, therefore the choices will derive only from protagonist and antagonist.