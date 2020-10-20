Dragon Ball Super 65, complete spoilers arrive! Here’s how the chapter ends

In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about Dragon Ball Super chapter 65. Fans were very disappointed with the first preview pages published by V-Jump due to a reckless gesture from Goku. In the last few days, between interviews and statements, other spoiler pages on the chapter have arrived.

In the morning, however, the full summary of Dragon Ball Super 65, of course spoilers for those who want to wait for the official release of the chapter on MangaPlus. Let’s see together what the pages we do not yet know will reserve for us.

After the first eight Dragon Ball Super plates that we have already seen and analyzed, we see Molo injure his hand while attempting to attack Goku. Beerus is bored and hopes the saiyan will finish it quickly, but the protagonist still wants to talk to Molo, even after Jaco’s requests. Goku wants to know if Molo will return to prison when the enemy notices a stone behind the protagonist. After replying that he is unwilling to go back, he gets the stone showing how Molo managed to steal Merus’ powers before the Angel died.

Molo therefore seems to be using Ultra Instinct like Goku, as Merus was able to exploit it, surprising even Beerus. Now the battle between Goku and Molo moves to a new level, with the sorcerer also making use of his powers using the land itself to attack the Saiyan. Goku, however, seems calm despite everything and, after an air conflict, the two return to earth.

Molo gets mad at Goku who seems too calm when the monster’s body begins to swell and change strangely. It is Merus’ power that is destroying Molo’s body from within as he has never trained enough in general, let alone to contain the new power. Molo thinks he has to find a new body while Whis warns Goku to get it over with immediately.

Goku prepares for the final blow when Molo disappears and reappears making his head emerge from the ground and firing an energy wave at the Saiyan. He avoids her, but Molo has now merged with the Earth: his body has become the whole planet and therefore everyone is in danger. As Whis warns, if so much energy were to suddenly explode, the entire galaxy would be wiped out.

How will Goku beat Molo now? Will he sacrifice his friends and the entire galaxy to stop the monster?