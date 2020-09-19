Dragon Ball Super 64: the change of Goku, what do his last words mean?

The time has finally come. After a first test with an imperfect and useless Ultra Instinct against Molo at maximum power, Goku managed to reach the perfect state of the new divine technique. The choice of Merus was spot on and unleashed the true strength of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super.

In Dragon Ball Super 64 Goku began to go wild. After taking on the mythical form, for Molo there were no more hopes. Until now, the Saiyan has managed to hit and injure the enemy at every opportunity, while not suffering a single blow. This demonstrated the enormous gap in strength between the two, almost insurmountable.

However in the final phase of the chapter there seems to have been a change of intentions in Goku. If at first he fought as a galactic policeman, then forced to give the death penalty to the enemy, he finally decides to tear his shirt off and fight as an earthling, almost as if he wanted to accept the request for help from the enemy, apparently dying and terrified of the opponent’s strength.

Goku’s gesture is very doubtful, so much so that Beerus was also contrite by the gesture and does not see a rosy expectation. The Chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super will give us another reversal in the face or will Molo join the good guys?