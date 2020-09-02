Dragon Ball Super 64: release date and predictions, is Goku ready to beat Molo?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super seems to have clearly reached the end of the narrative arc. Molo has created many headaches for the protagonists and not even Goku’s incomplete Ultra Instinct has been able to destroy the evil one. But Merus’s arrival has made Molo more vulnerable and the Angel seems to have unleashed something in Goku as well.

Dragon Ball Super 64 will arrive on September 18th, on Fridays, on MangaPlus in English and Spanish. But what will Toyotaro present to his readers? The last table of the previous chapter seems to leave no room for doubt: Goku will arrive in the state of Ultra Instinct, this time however in a complete way. Following the words of the now deceased Merus, the new version of the divine technique will be the most stable ever used by the protagonist.

Removed the first pages where Goku’s transformation will be confirmed, the saiyan will have to work out all his techniques to face Molo. For this we expect a chapter full of fights and action scenes, moves and high-level techniques including a Kamehameha in Ultra Instinct. How long will this battle last?

It will be a clash between the two that can only lead to the defeat of one or the other, so it is unthinkable that this skirmish between the two can last that long. It is therefore likely that Dragon Ball Super 64 will end the fight or it will stop just before the final blow. And what do you expect from the next chapter, Goku will beat Molo?