Dragon Ball Super 64: Molo just like Freeza, here are the parallels with Dragon Ball Z

Toyotaro con Dragon Ball Super he certainly managed to fully resume Akira Toriyama’s legacy, albeit bringing with him countless defects. Added to this, moreover, are the countless criticisms from fans not satisfied by some developments of the sagas considered too similar to the narrative arcs of Dragon Ball Z.

The Molo saga initially emerged with the intent of revitalizing a franchise too tied to the past, yet, with the passage of time, even the last arc has begun to emulate already known situations. The sorcerer’s transformations, the death of someone dear to Goku and his consequent power-up, are all scenes already seen in the days of Freeza which, of course, were also noticed by fans with a note of disappointment.

Chapter 64 also continued on the same line, just think of Goku, strong in transformation into Ultra Complete Instinct, who fights against Molo in nearly the same way as his epic battle on Namek against the Emperor of Evil. At the bottom of the news, in fact, you can see yourself the obvious attempt by Toyotaro to simulate the scenes, even if only from the point of view of perspective and shots, previously edited by Akira Toriyama.

And you, instead, what do you think of these tables, is it a tribute or lack of originality? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.