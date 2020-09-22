Dragon Ball Super 64: is Goku ready to kill or will he back down at the last?

Goku took the lives of several characters during the Dragon Ball series. We remember among all the Great Little Wizard, an important antagonist of the very first series and who then reincarnated in Piccolo, followed by other important characters such as Freeza and Majin Buu, two of the most famous enemies of Dragon Ball Z.

In Dragon Ball Super the possibility of seeing was becoming more and more concrete Goku kill one more time. After the various tournaments and the arc of the future with Zamasu, this time the narrative arc dedicated to Molo has put the patience and many characters to the test. Molo has been a bringer of absolute destruction and has gradually become one of the greatest threats the galaxy has had to face, so much so that the death penalty decided by the galactic patrol hangs on him.

Goku fought in Dragon Ball Super 64 with the new Ultra Instinct, a power that allowed him to completely overwhelm Molo. The enemy has even gone so far as to beg for mercy since he doesn’t want to die, and we’ve seen Goku decide to no longer fight as a galactic policeman but as an Earthman.

This means that Goku seems to no longer be willing to kill Molo, despite the fact that the latter immediately proved unrepentant for the actions performed and the deaths caused. With the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Goku will inevitably have to understand that there is nothing to be done, there is no possibility of redemption or of imprisoning the sorcerer again. It has in fact become too powerful and, given the premises, it is difficult for it to undergo a similar path to that of other former antagonists such as Vegeta and Freeza.

Goku will be forced to kill Molo reluctantly how did it happen on Namek in Dragon Ball Z with Freeza?