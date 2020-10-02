Dragon Ball Super 64: all the power of Ultra Instinct in one board

In Dragon Ball Super the divine technique of Ultra Instinct has already been used in the past by Goku during the Tournament of Power. The Saiyan was forced to use it against the mighty Jiren, but after that time he was no longer able to use it. Thanks to Merus and his extreme gesture, the saiyan managed to control the new power.

It took very little to understand that Goku with Ultra Instinct is stronger than Molo. The Dragon Ball Super villain was unable to keep up with the Saiyan, taking a different blow each time. Attack after attack, the historic protagonist now with silver hair puts the sorcerer in difficulty and is clearly ahead.

There is one table in particular that however makes us understand how strong Goku is in the Ultra Instinct version. Shortly after making use of the divine technique, Goku punches Molo in the stomach in the air, which ships even higher. The power of the attack creates a shock wave that it disrupts not only the surrounding area but the entire Earth: two cartoons in particular of this double page show the effects of the air movement on the whole planet.

Now it remains to understand what are Goku’s intentions and if from now on the Ultra Instinct will be permanent.