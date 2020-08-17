Dragon Ball Super 63: what will become of Merus and the Angelic Laws?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, many spoilers relating to chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super , and while it was foreseeable that there was a direct confrontation between the Planet Destroyer Pier, and the number one of the Galactic Patrol, the presence of the strict angelic laws could lead to drastic changes in the fate of Merus.

From how it was presented to us in fact, angelic legislation does not provide for any direct intervention by the angels in earthly affairs, and by any other people in the multiverse. At the end of chapter 62, Molo, after being able to absorb Vegeta's powers as well, proved to be an extremely powerful opponent, above the Z Warriors, which he easily managed to knock out.

As you can see in the images at the bottom of the page, the initial tables of chapter 63 actually show a very violent confrontation between Merus and Molo, where the sorcerer is troubled by the Galactic Patrol. If the fans think that Merus can sacrifice himself for Goku and Vegeta, to somehow contravene his bad behavior towards the angelic laws, it is still worth thinking about a possible flaw in the system who allowed such actions to the angel.

It could also be that in the face of such a devastating power as the one obtained by Molo, able to threaten the entire multiverse, the Angels have decided to intervene and hide the thing, sending only Merus. What do you think about it? Let us know with a comment.

Recall that many are wondering whether or not Molo can steal the Ultra Instinct, and we leave you to the spectacular cover of volume 13 of Dragon Ball Super.