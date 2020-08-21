Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 63: the time has come for the complete Ultra Instinct, Goku is ready

August 21, 2020
We have been dealing with Ultra Instinct for a long time. This divine technique added in Dragon Ball Super it is still partly mysterious, but we know that Goku is capable of using it both partially and completely. But the latter state is difficult for the Saiyan to reach.

However, chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super seems to want to prepare Goku in a complete Ultra Instinct version. After using the partial one, named Ultra Instinct Omen, twice against Molo and to no avail, Goku found himself having to rely on Merus. However, the angel has the goal of awakening this ability in the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super who apparently only needs a little push.

Sacrificing himself, Merus seems to unleash something in Goku. With a scene reminiscent of the one against Freeza and the transformation into Super Saiyan, at the end of Dragon Ball Super 63 we see the Saiyan from behind who looks like activate the complete Ultra Instinct. Also, as Merus pointed out, thanks to the current strength Goku will achieve a more stable state than ever. We will have to wait another month before finding out if Goku really succeeded, will he be able to defeat Molo once and for all?

