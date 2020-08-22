Dragon Ball Super 63: the fundamental role of Dende in the clash with Molo

Share it:

The last chapter of Dragon Ball Super he had left us with a twist, the sudden appearance of Merus, after witnessing the sensational defeat of the Z Warriors at the hands of the wizard Molo, who became more powerful thanks to the absorption of Vegeta’s powers. But also another character surprised the fans: Dende.

Given the introduction of divine and higher beings far beyond the level of the God of the Earth, Dende has always played a marginal role during the new series set in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, but in the clash with Molo he finally managed to assert himself, taking care of all the heroes knocked down by the Eater of Planets.

In chapter 63 we saw Gohan wake up and see Dende busy reviving Goku, who needs more concentration and time than the others because of the deep wound he received and his immense ki.

Thanks also to the intervention of the angel Merus, Dende then managed to give the planet a second chance, and having completely restored the protagonist’s energies, Goku gives total confidence to “Kami-Sama”, entrusting him with the lives of his companions, to resume the fight.

Recall that Whis and Berus are back with new plans, and it looks like Goku is finally ready for the full Ultra Instinct.