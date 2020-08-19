Dragon Ball Super 63 spoilers: Molo, Merus, Goku and a destiny already written in the leak tables

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super could soon bring to completion the Molo saga, where the Saiyans have been put to a very hard test. The enemy too strong for now seems to have found an obstacle in Merus, the angel who joined the Galactic Patrol. Jaco's colleague got busy in the early Dragon Ball Super 63 spoilers.

As the release of V-Jump and therefore of the chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super, other spoilers and above all a summary and some pages of the entire chapter have been leaked on the net. As we have already told you, Merus works to keep Molo at bay and does so successfully. Meanwhile, Dende manages to cure Goku who recovers and is again able to face the villain.

Returning to the state of Ultra Instinct, he attacks Molo but he easily repels him. But Merus is still fighting and also manages to avoid Molo's copy power, which is injured in the hand. The angel unleashes his true powers and is about to pounce on the enemy, but suddenly Beerus and Whis appear. However, the two seem to do nothing towards the other angel.

Goku watches as Merus evades a Pier attack with ease and then attacks him in the forehead, breaking the stone there. While Molo is on the ground, Merus begins to go transparent and looks at Goku with a smile on his face. The protagonist of Dragon Ball Super is stunned by what is happening and sees Merus finally disappearing into thin air.

Chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super ends with Goku seen from behind, with a pose similar to the one seen in the fight with Freeza after Krillin's death. Will Goku return to the state of Ultra Instinct, but this time complete? Below you can find the images of Dragon Ball Super 63.