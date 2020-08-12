Dragon Ball Super 63: release date and predictions of the last battle with Molo

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super has entered a very delicate phase of the first original story arc of the manga. Toyotaro has launched a new enemy, Molo, and several new characters, including Merus. Both of them have been at the center of this story arc in one way or another and now come face to face.

After the debut last month of Dragon Ball Super 62, fans were stunned by the defeat of Goku and Vegeta, completely destroyed by the new power of Molo. There appears to have been no one capable of facing the enemy until Merus appeared in the final part. What can we expect from Dragon Ball Super 63?

First, Merus appeared but wearing the galactic cop clothes and not the angelic ones. For this it is presumed that, at least in the first phase of the fight, Merus will not make use of any particular powers of his kind. Molo, however, could be stronger and this would force the Angel to use some particular power. We could therefore see the definitive death of Molo but also the cancellation of Merus.

It is difficult for Goku and Vegeta to return to battle in the current state, so Merus may be the only character to undertake this final battle, unless it allows the two protagonists to get some sudden power ups. Dragon Ball Super 63 will debut on MangaPlus on August 20 at 17:00.