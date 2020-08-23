Dragon Ball Super 63: Molo is no longer invincible, that’s what Merus did

Share it:

After suffering Vegeta’s blows, Molo had to retreat to absorb android 73, thus gaining his powers. The villain of Dragon Ball Super he has in fact become able to copy the powers of others and replicate them endlessly, making victory almost impossible for the protagonists. But Merus’s arrival upset the plans.

In Dragon Ball Super 63 Merus confronts Molo knowing he would disappear due to the Angelic Laws that impose impartiality for this species. Using his staff and his techniques, Merus delivers blows after blows to the opponent who appears to be at the mercy of the new character. Molo did not think he would be put in such trouble, also considering what happens shortly after.

When Merus starts disappearing, in the second half of Dragon Ball Super chapter 63, the boy starts to delivering precise hits that take away one of Molo’s firepowers, or the ability to use the techniques of others. Using the staff and other techniques, Merus first destroys the seals on the sorcerer’s hands and then unleashes a forehead attack that destroys the last element that can trigger copying abilities.

With Merus gone, it must now be Goku who uses Ultra Instinct to save the day. Molo became weaker even if it confirms that it is still a serious threat. Will the Saiyan be able to win this time?