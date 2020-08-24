Dragon Ball Super 63: Merus reveals a new ability of the Angels

Share it:

Like every month, the chapter of Dragon Ball Super provided new insights for analysis to better understand the imagery outlined by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro with the introduction of the multiverse and its hierarchy. In particular, chapter 63 brought about the determination of a hero.

Thanks to the sacrifice of Merus, who gave up his life to allow Goku to have a chance to defeat Molo, the fate of the battle has profoundly changed, all the more so that the protagonist at the end of the chapter seems to have triggered a new evolutionary process. In any case, the clash between the Angel and the sorcerer has reserved various information regarding the abilities of the angels, in this case regarding their ability to hide their divine status.

Merus’s case was quite peculiar, as he took part in the Galactic Patrol squad as an apprentice as one of the most skilled warriors. During the fight with Molo, not without some surprises, the sorcerer realized that his opponent was “disguising” his powers. This move, in addition to allowing him to stay alive longer, made it clear how Merus was able to work for the Galactic Patrol without being recognized by anyone. A real power limiter which underlines the innumerable abilities of the Angels, creatures who on balance are considerably stronger than the gods of destruction themselves.

