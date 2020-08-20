Dragon Ball Super 63: Goku and the last color table, a scene already seen?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball Super during the chapters he did not fail to borrow some features dear to the prequel for the purpose of quotation and reinterpretation. Just think, in fact, of the character of Freeza and his dialogue with Goku during episode 111. This time, a tribute seems to come directly from the manga of the same name.

There transformation of Goku into Super Saiyan is an indelible memory for all fans because at the height of his anger the protagonist managed to unleash a skill considered legendary for the Saiyan race itself. The fury caused by the loss of his best friend, brutally killed by a ruthless Freeza, pushed the famous hero to overcome his limits and reach a new stage of power.

During chapter 63 of DB Super, Toyotaro seems to have borrowed the scene imagined at the time by Akira Toriyama to highlight Goku's feelings. A fan, a certain Ultra Riyaz, took the opportunity to color the last table of the chapter in question and noticed a certain resemblance to the anger of the protagonist before reaching the Super Saiyan. In any case, you can take a look at the comparison in question by comparing the Toyotaro scene, at the bottom of the news, to that of Toriyama, at the top of the page.

And you, however, find in this table a quote to highlight Goku's new power-up or is the similarity just a coincidence? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.