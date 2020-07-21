Dragon Ball Super 62: the dawn of despair, the last chance?

Share it:

The fate of Earth is in the hands of the Z Warriors, forced to face one of the most fearful threats that our heroes have ever faced in Dragon Ball Super: the powerful pier. The brutal chapter 62 opens just like that, at the dawn of despair.

How can you beat Molo? This question begins to flash in the minds of our heroes when the chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super presents the new form of the sorcerer. Thanks to the powers of n ° 73, the powerful villain is now even able to copy the moves of the opponents, effectively making Vegeta's attacks vain. As if this were not enough, contrary to what was expected, the new form has no time limit since the energy possessed by the android originally belonged to the same wizard.

So, after putting the Saiyan Prince back on the corner, Molo throws him at him a devastating Big Bang Attack that definitively knocks him out. After noticing the new powers of the antagonist, Piccolo realizes that any technique – from Fusion to Potara – would be useless even as a last chance.

Meanwhile, from the Palazzo del Supremo, Dende makes the wise decision to go down the battlefield to provide healing support to the Z warriors. A similar decision was also made by Krillin who is hurrying to deliver the senzu to Goku. However, both are taken by surprise by Molo who, overhearing the telepathic dialogues between Dende and Piccolo himself, erects a powerful barrier on the battlefield making access to the inside practically impossible.

The battle resumes relentlessly through a brilliant combination of the Namkian, Gohan and Goku who even manage to cut off the arm of the wizard. But once again, the villain manages to exploit the techniques stolen from Piccolo to regenerate with mad violence own limb directly into Goku's chest, reducing it to the end of its life.

Gohan, full of anger, tries again to attack him but is defeated with a single blow. The Namkian therefore decides to sacrifice his life to break the barrier and allow support for Goku and Vegeta, but just when he is about to launch his attack Molo throws back the iconic Special Cannon piercing it from side to side. All Z Warriors are now ko with the exception of Jaco but, with yet another twist, a mysterious angel opens a crack in the barrier to allow Dende to enter. On the battlefield, however, Merus emerges in galactic patrol clothes, ready to challenge the wizard.