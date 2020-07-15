Dragon Ball Super 62: predictions from the next chapter, how to beat Molo?

Share it:

Surely little is missing at the end of the saga of Molo, which has been holding bench in Dragon Ball Super for a long time now. Toyotaro gave birth to the first original story of the manga, after years of readaptation of the contents of the anime of the same name. But how will this story end? The chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super will take another step forward.

Removed the first tables of Dragon Ball Super 62, published by Toyotaro himself to put some pepper to the attention of the readers, let's try to imagine what will happen in the next chapter. First of all, now Molo is alone, his followers are all set aside or killed and therefore Z warriors need only focus on one enemy. Not that this makes the situation any easier since Vegeta's technique doesn't seem to affect Molo's new transformation either.

The enemy is too powerful and, therefore, even joining forces, the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super are not said to defeat him with normal methods. The situation could require the arrival of the merger of Gogeta, in order to make it canonical even in the manga, and this chapter of Dragon Ball Super could just lay the foundations for the return of the most powerful Saiyan warrior. Gohan, Piccolo, C17, C18 and the others could focus on a contemporary attack for give Goku and Vegeta time to recover a minimum and start the fusion dance.

Inevitably, Toyotaro will insert many battle scenes during the chapter, perhaps interspersed with some comments by Jaco or the Angels who are observing everything, safe in another corner of the galaxy. What are yours predictions about Dragon Ball Super 62?