Dragon Ball Super 62: here are all the failed character rescues due to Molo

Dragon Ball Super 62 has been intense and brutal because of Pier, the villain who with his new transformation has knocked down practically every warrior on the good side. A chapter like this probably was not expected by anyone, since it was a one-way battle with the villain who dominated far and wide.

Vegeta KO with a Big Bang Attack, then it was Goku's turn who was literally pierced by Molo's arm, then Gohan and Piccolo, the two androids C-17 and C-18. All but Jaco have been knocked down by this virtually unbeatable enemy of Dragon Ball Super. But there were behind the scenes who wanted to help them. From the sanctuary of god, Dende had rushed to the rescue and was warning Piccolo of his arrival, but unfortunately the telepathic transmission was intercepted by Molo.

To avoid such disturbances, the devil has erected a barrier around the battlefield that does not allow for intrusions. This has also blocked the arrival of Kulilin who, despite being battered, was heading to Goku and the others with a bag of Senzu. The seeds would have resumed the protagonists allowing them to fight again. In practice, in one shot Molo managed to demonstrate his intelligence and supremacy towards the Z warriors.

Only Merus managed, probably with his angelic powers, to overcome this barrier. How will the Angel behave against Molo?