Dragon Ball Super 62: Goku is in danger, what will be his fate?

Chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super could be that of the victory of the protagonists who, after so many difficulties, could manage to beat the enemy of the saga, Molo. Nothing went according to plan and indeed there were several moments that distorted the fighters' chances of victory Dragon Ball Super.

Now that it has absorbed 73, it may no longer be possible to beat Molo. The enemy's new abilities have been put on display in Dragon Ball Super 62 and now it seems that there is nothing more for the protagonists to do. No external help such as Kulilin with the senzu or Dende with the healing powers, no use of the fusion with Potara or Metamor dance.

The warriors found themselves facing Molo inside an apparently unscratchable arena, and for this reason they were all knocked over one after the other. But the one who suffered the most damage was Goku, with the protagonist who, after an excellent combo of attacks, must suffer a devastating blow from Molo who pierces his right breastplate leaving him a huge hole. In the current situation, Goku is in danger of dying and there is no one around who can cure him even a minimum.

It was unlikely that Toyotaro would decide to launch such a death in Dragon Ball Super, although it is not said that everyone will remain alive at the end of the saga. Surely, however, if Goku dies, the dragon balls will return to action. As you would see one death of the protagonist even if temporary?