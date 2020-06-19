Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 61: the growth of Vegeta and the will to redemption

June 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super entered the heart of the Molo saga, proposing the long-awaited battle between the sorcerer and Vegeta. The latter, in particular, since his arrival on Earth has been the protagonist of a long and troubled growth, not only as a warrior but as a man.

After hard training and many obstacles, the Prince of Saiyans finally managed to overcome the eternal rival thanks to his new technique, an extraordinary power acquired on Planet Yardrat to face the deadly powers of the sorcerer. During the battle between the two, Piccolo could not help but notice the deep change of Vegeta, now almost unrecognizable by the despicable antagonist who arrived on Earth for the dragon balls.

The Namkian, therefore, wanted to emphasize how the Saiyan is "raised as a person"as well as as a warrior, linking the will of the iconic prince to fight for the protection of the Planet that welcomed him to possibility of redemption for all those crimes committed in life, especially when it was part of the Freeza Army. In addition, Piccolo revealed to Goku how it is above all thanks to him that Vegeta managed to change so radically.

READ:  Agents of Shield, will Clark Gregg play Coulson again? Let's find out together

A gradual change that further underlines the growth of a character who from simple villain has become one of the greatest and most appreciated heroes in the entire imaginary of Dragon Ball Super. A hero who is no longer just the arrogant "Saiyan Prince", but a father, a husband and even a friend who has discovered what he really wants to protect.

And you, instead, what do you think of its growth? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.