Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 61: Piccolo's comment unleashes a funny fan video

June 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Vegeta has been the center of Dragon Ball Super chapter 61 in all senses. The Prince of Saiyans has finally been able to show his qualities, the technique learned on Yardrat and the fighting propensity that distinguishes him. In all these scenes dedicated to Vegeta from Toyotaro there is also room for a particular comment by Piccolo.

In chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super, just at the beginning of the fight between Molo and Vegeta when the skills of the saiyan were not yet clear, Piccolo says that Vegeta knows how to evaluate the strength of the opponents, in response to the comments of C18 and the other characters present. This however has aroused the hilarity of some fans and one of them decided to create a special video that he then uploaded to the net.

Turned viral thanks to Twitter, the MatoiRisu fan has uploaded the video made on his account very simply that you can see below. The Dragon Ball Super co-star, according to Piccolo, would be able to understand the opponent's strength, but the video shows that it is not really like that. With a quick rundown of scenes, we attend all defeats Vegeta suffered between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super where there had certainly been an assessment of the opposing force, from that with Zarbon and C18 to the latest with Zamasu and Jiren.

READ:  Hailee Steinfeld Talks About "Hawkeye" Leading Role Rumors!!

So it is not exactly true that Vegeta knows how to estimate the opponent's strength, unless the saiyan is mistaken for a matter of pride to overestimate his power. How do you think it? And did you like the video made by MatoiRisu?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.