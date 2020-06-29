Dragon Ball Super 61: Piccolo's comment unleashes a funny fan video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vegeta has been the center of Dragon Ball Super chapter 61 in all senses. The Prince of Saiyans has finally been able to show his qualities, the technique learned on Yardrat and the fighting propensity that distinguishes him. In all these scenes dedicated to Vegeta from Toyotaro there is also room for a particular comment by Piccolo.

In chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super, just at the beginning of the fight between Molo and Vegeta when the skills of the saiyan were not yet clear, Piccolo says that Vegeta knows how to evaluate the strength of the opponents, in response to the comments of C18 and the other characters present. This however has aroused the hilarity of some fans and one of them decided to create a special video that he then uploaded to the net.

Turned viral thanks to Twitter, the MatoiRisu fan has uploaded the video made on his account very simply that you can see below. The Dragon Ball Super co-star, according to Piccolo, would be able to understand the opponent's strength, but the video shows that it is not really like that. With a quick rundown of scenes, we attend all defeats Vegeta suffered between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super where there had certainly been an assessment of the opposing force, from that with Zarbon and C18 to the latest with Zamasu and Jiren.

So it is not exactly true that Vegeta knows how to estimate the opponent's strength, unless the saiyan is mistaken for a matter of pride to overestimate his power. How do you think it? And did you like the video made by MatoiRisu?