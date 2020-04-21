Dragon Ball Super 59: why did Molo recognize Ultra Instinct?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Dragon Ball Super a saga dedicated to the new enemy Molo, a goat-like being who has lived for thousands of years, is being held. After turning the Galaxy upside down in the past, he was stopped by the Great Kaioshin and locked up for life in the Galactic Patrol prison. However, he managed to escape with Cranberry's help.

Given its nature as a wizard and being millennial, it is normal to be aware of many details of the Dragon Ball Super galaxy that the protagonists cannot even imagine. However chapter 59 of the manga, published on MangaPlus on April 20, it seems to have opened a curious debate in the fandom.

In chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku makes use of the Ultra Instinct Omen, the first phase of this technique. Molo's comment in response to this use makes it clear that he is aware of the Ultra Instinct and beyond, given that he also mentions the divinities. Molo may therefore know of the existence of Angels and Gods of Destruction.

Being a sorcerer, and having already partially blocked Goku in Ultra Instinct Omen even if with difficulty, Molo could also be aware of the complete Ultra Instinct and a way to defeat him. But the question of how he knows all these peculiarities of the universe remains, in your opinion will never explain the origins of Molo in Dragon Ball Super?