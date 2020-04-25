Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 59: the clash between Goku and Molo comes to life in a splendid fan art

The Dragon Ball Super manga has reached the final stages of the Molo saga. The sorcerer, after devouring other planets, respected the word and presented himself on Earth after a reasonable number of months, as requested by Goku and his companions. And also the saiyan has come the time, starting the final clash between the two.

After the first signs of chapter 58, Dragon Ball Super 59 presented the clash between Goku and Molo. The Saiyan has mastered the Ultra Instinct Omen but with limitations and must therefore adopt a certain tactic. But it certainly cannot be said that it is saving money and, in the various pages designed by Toyotaro, there has been a lot of action.

This is why the fan SomeGFGuy decided to rely on Dragon Ball Super chapter 59 to make a really beautiful fan art. In the image below taken from his Twitter account we see Goku and Molo facing each other, the Saiyan in state of Ultra Instinct and Pier at maximum power. In the background, colored flashes fly and trajectories that symbolize the blows made between the two in the arduous struggle to conquer the victory.

You like this illustration on Dragon Ball Super created by SomeGFGuy? In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super there may be some narrative inconsistency.

