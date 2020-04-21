Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 59: like father, like son in the new chapter

April 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
From Dragon Ball Z we made the acquaintance of Gohan, son of Goku and Chichi. Growing up, Gohan became a warrior like his father and mentor Piccolo, inheriting traits from both. But chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super published on MangaPlus yesterday 20 April 2020 underlines how similar the boy is to Goku.

Finally Goku has arrived on the battlefield, after his friends tried to challenge Molo's thugs. Only the Saiyan protagonist of Dragon Ball Super seems to be able to rival the enemy at the moment and intends to do it with Ultra Instinct, only partially mastered after a long training with Merus.

During the battle between Goku and Molo which took place in chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, Gohan warns his father not to worry about Earth and to use all the forces at his disposal. To bring everything back to normal, there are the Dragon Spheres, already collected by the group of Earthlings. This brings to mind another episode which was however presented in reverse.

READ:  Oh my God! The most comical divine appearances of cinema and television

During the Dragon Ball Z saga of Cell, Gohan was afraid to use all his energy against the cyborg, as it risked destroying part of the planet. Goku warned him not to worry too much, since they had the Dragon Balls to bring everything back to normal. Did you like this reverse quote inserted by Toyotaro in Dragon Ball Super 59?

