Dragon Ball Super 59: Goku vs Pier, a breathtaking battle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After an exciting previous chapter, the manga by Dragon Ball Super go up Manga Plus with an episode full of twists and full of action. Will Goku be able to prevent Molo's plans and the destruction of Earth?

As we told you from the spoilers of chapter 59 of DB Super, the episode is largely focused on the fight between the iconic hero and the sorcerer, whose real identity is still a mystery. The episode starts right from thearrival of Goku on the battlefield, after having drawn the Ultra Instinct "Omen" to face the powerful opponent.

After a moment of collective surprise at the new Saiyan power, the battle finally begins. The protagonist shows off attacks so fast that Molo barely manages to parry. As the battle rages, in a distant galaxy, Vegeta interrupts his training on Planet Yardrat for a moment to notice how the clash has finally begun.

Back on Earth, Gohan and Piccolo warn Goku that the dragon balls are in Dende's Palace and, therefore, can unleash their powers without hesitation. Without having to repeat it a second time, the saiyan draws an energetic wave overcoming the illusion of the sorcerer, in the same way as he has fronted Kefla in the anime. Goku seems to have the upper hand because Molo does not seem to be able to absorb the energies of the protagonist because of his incredible speed. Meanwhile, Whis asks Merus if it is possible for Goku to unlock the silvery hair, but the patrolman reveals that it is impossible.

Molo, finally, decides to reveal his full powers, the result of thousands of absorbed planets, and with great skill he manages to prevent Goku's movements until he absorbs so much energy that he can no longer maintain Ultra Instinct. At this point, Merus reveals to Whis that the limit of the Ultra Instinct Omen is just this: a continuous drastic drop in energy.

Although Molo is now convinced that he has victory in hand, Goku surprisingly awakens the Ultra Instinct once again, warning him that he will continue to use the maximum until the end. The next chapter, number 60, will be released on May 20.