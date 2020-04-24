Dragon Ball Super 59: Goku has a strategy to beat Pier

Share it:

Molo is endowed with exceptional powers and has already once put in crisis the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super in that clash on Neo Namek. Molo is a manipulator of the forces of the universe, capable of absorbing energy from living and planets, as well as capable of using a variety of techniques that allow him to block even enemies.

One of these techniques Pier was used in chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super against Goku. The protagonist, in the state of Ultra Instinct Omen, managed to put the goat-like monster in slight difficulty, but at some point the wizard blocked the Saiyan's limbs by putting him in crisis.

As Goku discovers, however, Molo can activate his powers on him only if he can put his gaze on the target. Being also aware of the limit of forces that he has available, Goku must therefore use Ultra Instinct in the most efficient way possible, saving forces and avoiding entering the visual field of Molo. It will be difficult since the Ultra Instinct consumes the boy's energies, since he has failed to enter the perfect form of that state.

It will therefore be a battle of speed to be held in Dragon Ball Super chapter 60, which will arrive on MangaPlus on May 20 at 17:00.