Dragon Ball Super 58 shows us Piccolo's frustration?

March 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Moro's current narrative arc that we are reading in Dragon Ball Super shows us once again that Goku is the trump card for defending the planet. Piccolo seems a little to blame this state of affairs in the last chapter.

The Great Little Wizard he's always been very proud of his strength, just like the Saiyan warriors we've seen in the series (although Goku has a different kind of pride if we want). For years he has managed to remain, not at Goku's level, an excellent bulwark in the fight against evil. Already in the narrative arc of Majin Buu however, the character takes on more of a mentor role than a warrior, unfortunately being outclassed by other characters. In Dragon Ball Super has not yet had the opportunity to shine completely, and also in the last chapter we witnessed his rescue by Goku.

When our hero arrives, Piccolo says "it doesn't make much sense to train if we can't defend Earth " thus venting his anger at the situation and the gap that unfortunately separates him from increasingly stronger enemies, as the Dragon Ball formula imposes. Can Piccolo somehow make up for the gap with Goku and Vegeta? Let us know in the comments. We leave you with the reactions of the fans of the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super and the review of volume 10 released in Italy.

