Dragon Ball Super 58 forces a character to make a terrible death

During the new Dragon Ball Super saga, specially prepared for the manga by Toyotaro, we did the knowledge of Molo, a being who risks bringing the entire universe to its knees. His power allows him to extract or donate vital energy at his discretion and this has allowed him to create an army of powerful warriors.

Some of these clashed with the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super in the previous chapters but who most of all has been able to count on this enormous availability of energy is Saganbo. His current owner has in fact given him a strong charge, allowing the ex-prisoner to compete with Gohan and Piccolo.

Only the arrival of Goku in Ultra Instinct version manages to knock Saganbo down, but he is far from reluctant to resume the fighting. In fact, the alien asks Molo for further energy which he does not hesitate to consent. While Goku understands the risk of continuous injection of energy into a body unable to control it, Saganbo does not scruple and tries to attack Goku again.

Unfortunately the clash ends with the death of Saganbo, given by the implosion of the body that moans and vomits due to too much energy absorbed. The ruthless Pier is now Goku's enemy, how will the Dragon Ball Super saga continue?