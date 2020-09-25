Dragon Ball Super: 5 news that the series need to renew itself

After a start with a bang, Dragon Ball Super is slowly starting to trudge. The reasons for this decline are numerous and a breath of fresh air is needed to revive the franchise. Let’s find out how Dragon Ball Super could return to the top.

If Dragon Ball Super is no longer a trend it is also for the fault of the animated series, stopped for a long time. Furthermore, the anime was blocked on the most beautiful, or when Goku had just unlocked the Ultra Instinct. Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most successful film in the franchise and bringing it into the anime, as happened for example with The Battle of the Gods, would be a sensational commercial operation.

After bringing anime and manga hand in hand, Dragon Ball needs a fresh start. This means that Dragon Ball Super has to come to a conclusion, which will lead to a new era. First of all there is a need for a stylistic retouch. Dragon Ball Super has often been criticized for poorly curated designs and embarrassing animations and in a historical period like this it is out of the question.

One of the biggest innovations of Dragon Ball Super it is the multiverse and on this factor we should press the accelerator. Characters like Jiren or Hit deserve more space, especially compared to characters now almost useless like the original Dragon Ball Z Warriors. Also, prominent figures like Gohan, Goten and Trunks should at least keep up with their parents, who have now become powerful as gods. In fact, in Dragon Ball Super Goku is now ready for a rematch with Beerus.

Let’s face it, the Dragon Ball plot has us a little bored. Basically in each new story arc a frighteningly strong antagonist arrives, but after a long fight Goku receives a new power up with which to knock him out. Under this point of view Vegeta deserves more attention. Even after training with the Yardrat Vegeta was humiliated by Molo; Will the Prince of Saiyans ever manage to save the planet by his own strength?

An idea to revive Dragon Ball would be the creation of parallel series and spin-offs. A good example is Super Dragon Ball Heroes; promotional anime that is based on all the characters that appeared in the franchise, albeit of traits of a non-canonical work. Why not develop an extended and more curated version of this work?