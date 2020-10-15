Dragon Ball Super: 3 Techniques Z Warriors Should Learn To Keep Up

While the saga of the prisoner of the galactic patrol is about to end in Dragon Ball Super, we can already start talking about the future scenarios of this universe. The expansion brought by the midquel in Dragon Ball is not yet easily defined and for this reason in the next saga we could see both old enemies and new rivals.

But what is certain is that the Z Fighters are weak. Yamcha, Krillin, Tenshinhan and the others have great difficulties. Even the likes of Gohan and Piccolo can’t do anything against enemy lieutenants, without even bothering the bosses of the occasion. And that is why all of them should learn three basic techniques.

Having trained on King Kaioh’s planet, everyone should learn to control the Kaioken. Their strength is superior to that of Goku during the Saiyan saga and consequently their physique should be trained enough to bear the weight of this technique at least three or four times higher.

Energy absorption and utilization is back at the heart of Dragon Ball Super with Molo being able to absorb and empower it. This is why it is essential to learn how to use it and maybe even learn how to concentrate it in a Genkidama. So once again the training with King Kaioh must be completed to show its fruits.

Finally the third technique, which is actually not really a technique, is full unlocking of potential. Gohan has already undergone this twice, first on Namek with the great sage and then with the help of the great Kaioshin during the Majin Buu saga. His power has become very high even without transforming himself into Super Saiyan, if the others also suffered the effects of the technique of the supreme they would become by far stronger and more performing in battle.

It is impossible for anyone else to be able to control the Ultra Instinct outside of Goku. The protagonist already has difficulties using it and, perhaps, the only one for the moment to having a glimmer of possibility in getting it is Vegeta. But for others it is impossible to reach a divine level.