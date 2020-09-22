Dragon Ball Super 2: will the new season propose the Broly saga?

Dragon Ball Super 2 is a mysterious project, a sequel that has never been announced but which, underneath, seems to have been in production for some time now. Although TOEI Animation has not yet revealed any information, many insiders on the net have mobilized to capture every possible signal to understand the future of the franchise.

It’s been several years now since the Dragon Ball Super finale made its debut, triggering shortly after the first rumors about a possible sequel. From that moment on, many rumors followed one another without stopping, some turned out to be false and others still waiting for confirmation. The last of them, which also takes on a certain significance within the dedicated community, sees the debut of DB Super 2 in the summer of 2021, or at the end of Digimon Adventure 2020 which, barring unforeseen events, will count 66 total bets.

However, it is not excluded that at the time of the airing of the anime the studio will consider adapting again and in a television key the Broly saga, in the same way as happened with the story arc of Beerus and Gold Freeza. Furthermore, the hypothesis would assume greater consistency if Toyotaro decided to introduce the character within the next manga saga, consequently pushing the production to have to recover the story of Broly for narrative reasons.

In your opinion, however, which story arc will adapt Dragon Ball Super 2 first if it really does arrive? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.