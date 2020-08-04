Dragon Ball Super 2: why hasn't the second season started yet?

Share it:

The animation industry has never faced such a large-scale soap opera as with internal affairs a Dragon Ball Super 2. Everyone knows that there is, somewhere, yet TOEI Animation continues to hide its track and to disseminate clues here and there that are immediately captured by fans and insiders.

Not even a few days ago, we discussed the possibility that Dragon Ball Super 2 could debut in the summer of 2021, all in light of the end of Digimon Adventure 2020. Yet, after years of rumors and rumors, the question arises almost spontaneously: why is the expected sequel delaying its debut so much?

The answer to the question may sound very out of place, but in the light of the latest financial data of TOEI Animation a particular hypothesis now seems to be taken for granted: there is simply no need or need. Dragon Ball is one of the studio's most profitable franchises, even in times of crisis and without the aid of any television adaptation behind it to reinforce its numbers. Animation is part of an industry whose ultimate goal is profit, which is why an anime aims to maximize takings. TOEI, for its part, continues to put aside dizzying figures even without broadcasting new episodes, trying to ride the wave of popularity and broadcasting any follow-up at the right time. All this, of course, with the objective set to collect even greater numbers without risking biting one's tail alone. And he knows on the one hand the fault lies with Akira Toriyama, on the other there is no need to rush things: DB Super 2 will come sooner or later, just have a little more patience.