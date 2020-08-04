Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 2: why hasn't the second season started yet?

August 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The animation industry has never faced such a large-scale soap opera as with internal affairs a Dragon Ball Super 2. Everyone knows that there is, somewhere, yet TOEI Animation continues to hide its track and to disseminate clues here and there that are immediately captured by fans and insiders.

Not even a few days ago, we discussed the possibility that Dragon Ball Super 2 could debut in the summer of 2021, all in light of the end of Digimon Adventure 2020. Yet, after years of rumors and rumors, the question arises almost spontaneously: why is the expected sequel delaying its debut so much?

The answer to the question may sound very out of place, but in the light of the latest financial data of TOEI Animation a particular hypothesis now seems to be taken for granted: there is simply no need or need. Dragon Ball is one of the studio's most profitable franchises, even in times of crisis and without the aid of any television adaptation behind it to reinforce its numbers. Animation is part of an industry whose ultimate goal is profit, which is why an anime aims to maximize takings. TOEI, for its part, continues to put aside dizzying figures even without broadcasting new episodes, trying to ride the wave of popularity and broadcasting any follow-up at the right time. All this, of course, with the objective set to collect even greater numbers without risking biting one's tail alone. And he knows on the one hand the fault lies with Akira Toriyama, on the other there is no need to rush things: DB Super 2 will come sooner or later, just have a little more patience.

READ:  Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, an animator reveals: "Netflix has doubled budgets"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.