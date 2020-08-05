Dragon Ball Super 2: when does it come out? News and rumors

Share it:

About two years after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super, it is legitimate for fans to start wondering how much longer we have to wait before the return of Goku and his companions on the small screen. In recent months there has often been talk of a new season and leaks seem to confirm its production, but what exactly do we know?

In the new video uploaded on the Everyeye Plus YouTube channel and visible above, we have collected all the indiscretions and news inherent in the next series, which for the moment we will continue to refer to as "Dragon Ball Super 2".

Of course the biggest problem is the lack of material. A new season of Dragon Ball Super could, at the moment, adapt two narrative arcs: the Saga of Broly told in the 2018 film and that of Molo, told in the manga and now close to conclusion. Toei Animation is currently working on Digimon Adventure and seems to have no intention of rushing time; as a result, we will hardly witness a return of the anime in the second half of 2021.

