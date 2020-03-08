Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super 2: video summary of the latest statements

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dragon Ball is always Dragon Ball and he demonstrated it with the return on TV and on comics with the series Dragon Ball Super. While Toyotaro told his story on the pages of the monthly V-Jump, on television Goku is Vegeta with their companions they did their best, fascinating everyone. Two years later we feel the absence of the anime.

In recent times there have been many rumors, statements and interviews of various kinds on the Dragon Ball Super 2 status which, at the moment, has yet to be announced. To reassure the fans, Masaki Sato, key animator who has already worked with leading roles on Dragon Ball Super, intervenes. Our Gabriele Laurino shared the latest information from the key animator interview in the video you see at the top of the news.

In short, it seems that fans of the Dragon Ball Super anime will still have to wait a long time before they can see a sequel. Since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly onwards, in fact, there has been no news and even today there is discussion about the possibility of seeing another film or a return to a seasonal series. However, opera lovers can see the continuation of the history of the seven-sphere universe with the manga designed by Toyotaro, now come to chapter 57 with Molo as an enemy.

