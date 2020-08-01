Dragon Ball Super 2: the expected sequel will arrive in the summer of 2021?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super 2 is turning into the game of hide and seek, as clues seem scattered here and there albeit without any connection, almost like a big puzzle that is just waiting to be completed. Even in the absence of formalities, however, speculation does not stop that they may have found a crucial detail.

Everyone is waiting for news about Dragon Ball Super 2, even the animators who can't wait to get back to work on the series. At the moment, TOEI Animation has his hands fully occupied, as the studio is working on numerous projects that have completely ruled out any possibility of seeing the Super sequel during 2020. But which launch window is ideal for the debut of the anime sequel ?

A recent leak comes to the rescue Geekdom, a well-known insider, who tracked down a TOEI Animation Europa release that heralds for Digimon Adventure 2020 a total of 66 episodes. But what does the Digimon have to do with the Akira Toriyama franchise? The answer is simple: the time slot.

The digiprescelti, in fact, occupied the time slot previously exploited by Dragon Ball Super in theFuji TV broadcaster. This slot, in particular, is very dear to TOEI as it allows you to attract a large slice of fans. What better occasion for the studio to release the anime sequel at the end of Digimon Adventure 2020? If so, then, the launch of DB Super 2 would be scheduled for summer 2021, a holiday period consistent with the debut of the first season in 2015. In confirmation of what has been set out so far, furthermore, another important detail emerges, namely the recent renewal of the domains of the anime that strongly postpone next year.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of these speculations, are we finally at a turning point? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.